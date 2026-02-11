KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Sabah PAS Commissioner Datuk Dr Aliakbar Gulasan called on local authorities to establish temporary surau or designated prayer spaces at Ramadan bazaars.

He said such initiative is a significant step toward integrating spiritual observance with economic activity.

“By transforming these bazaars into platforms that uphold Islamic syiar (symbols), the community can ensure that the hustle of trade does not overshadow religious obligations,” the Karambunai assemblyman said.

Aliakbar said Ramadan bazaars are high-traffic hubs where both traders and visitors spend significant time during the hours leading up to iftar (breaking of fast).

Providing on-site prayer facilities, he said will ensure that the Maghrib prayer and other religious duties can be performed promptly and comfortably.

This removes the need for individuals to rush away from their stalls or search for distant mosques, fostering a more organized and serene environment, he explained.

According to him, while bazaars are vital economic centers, they also serve as a reflection of community values.

“Incorporating prayer spaces sends a powerful message that worldly pursuits and spiritual growth can coexist harmoniously.”

As noted by Aliakbar, a blessed state is defined not just by the volume of business, but by the collective obedience to divine commands.

For traders, Aliakbar said having a nearby space to pray allows for better time management and peace of mind, leading to a more “worship-friendly” business model.

On the part of visitors, he said it will also ensure they can complete their shopping and still fulfill their prayers without stress.

This holistic approach sets an example of inclusive management that prioritizes the well-being and piety of the public health stressed adding implementing the facilities encourages the practice of Islamic values in public spaces, making the Ramadan experience more meaningful.

“It transforms the bazaar from a simple marketplace into a venue where the spirit of the holy month is tangibly felt through communal prayer and shared values of piety and discipline,” Aliakbar emphasised. — Daily Express