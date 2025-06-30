KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Since 1969, Fun Kee Noodles has been feeding all who come to their shop with bamboo egg noodles or chuk sing mee.

The family-run eatery that spans three generations keeps alive the tradition of making a special type of egg noodles, where the dough is kneaded using a bamboo pole that they bounce on repeatedly.

Unlike machine kneaded dough, this traditional method creates springy, bouncier egg noodles.

Their menu is a wide one from egg noodles with various toppings, braised noodles, Cantonese style fried noodles, sang har mee and fried rice.

Originally operating from a shack, it eventually found a home in a shop house along Jalan Sungai Besi; they have seen the city change around them.

What was once just a road in front of their shop is now a busy thoroughfare for those travelling into the city.

Their signature bamboo egg noodles are paired with tender charred 'char siu' with pickled green chillies. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

A flyover built to cope with the traffic congestion meant limited access to the row of shops flanking both sides of the road.

Fun Kee is the last eatery standing amidst light shops and other commercial companies.

Behind them is the Chan Sow Lin area, tipped to be redeveloped with its proximity to the soon to be developed Bandar Malaysia further down the road.

Even now, there are already multi-storey apartments being built all around them.

Their devoted fan base has faced a perpetual problem of limited parking around the area, until there’s even a sign at the restaurant advising people where to park.

Christopher Lee, the third generation of the family, tells Malay Mail there were mixed reactions when they announced their upcoming relocation.

Long-time customers, some who also span three generations, were sad that the old charm of the eatery with its retro tiled floor and marble tables will be lost forever.

Using a bamboo pole to knead the dough creates a springier texture for their egg noodles (left) which can be enjoyed with dumplings (right) stuffed with pork, prawn and water chestnuts. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Some practical customers welcomed the idea of easy access to the new premises located in Taman Shamelin Perkasa.

Currently no fixed date has been set for the relocation yet but Lee estimates mid-July as renovations are still being carried out.

He has started to distribute new name cards with the Taman Shamelin Perkasa address for a smooth transition.

A banner at the restaurant and a virtual announcement on their Google page, is helping to spread the word about the upcoming relocation.

At the new place, the restaurant will be air conditioned and the opening hours will be limited to 7am to 3pm only.

Presently they operate two sessions, morning and night, where parking is easier at dinner time.

Fun Kee Bamboo Noodle will be leaving their present premises for Taman Shamelin Perkasa in mid-July. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Even the days they operate will change as they will remain open for business on Sunday and take Monday off for their weekly break.

Look out for the final announcement for their relocation date. The new address is No. 44 (Ground Floor) Lorong 6E/91, Taman Shamelin Perkasa.

For those who want to experience that nostalgic charm of the present place, make a beeline there before they move,

Fun Kee Bamboo Noodle, 174-5, Jalan Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 9am to 3.30pm, 5.30pm to 8pm. Closed on Sunday.

Tel:011-2162 8818.

Facebook: @FunKee