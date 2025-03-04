KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 4 — It’s time for scrumptious seasonal cookies! Here are three bakers where you can get some of the loveliest Raya cookies for gifting and your own enjoyment at home.

Begin your journey into this year’s Raya cookies with all-time favourites by Ben & Chinta.

For seasonal gifting, they have rolled out their Raya Gift Box featuring six jars filled with irresistible cookies.

What’s in a typical box?

One must have a variation of the classic chocolate chip cookie, of course.

Ben & Chinta’s take is called the Cookies Monster and baked to a golden brown crisp on the edges and filled throughout with plenty of dark chocolate chips.

Ben & Chinta’s Raya Gift Box (left) and Eid Limited Edition Semperit Dahlia (right). — Pictures courtesy of Ben & Chinta

Fans of cereal will love Ben & Chinta’s Cereal Treats, a buttery cookie covered with white chocolate and rolled in multigrain cereals, as well as their more textbook Cornflakes Cookies, which are loaded with crunchy cornflakes.

Need something nuttier? Try the Almond Button, a butter cookie dipped in dark chocolate and coated with roasted almond nibs, or the Chocolate Pecan, which are studded with chocolate chips and pecan chunks.

Those with a sweet tooth will be thrilled with the Strawberry Shortbar, which are covered in creamy pink flavoured white chocolate and sprinkled with breadcrumbs. Expect a punch of berry flavour.

There is also an Eid Limited Edition Semperit Dahlia, immediately identifiable thanks to its floral petals which gives the crumbly cookies its name.

For those who would like something different in terms of packaging, Cookies by Yusa’s elegant Ramadan gifts will charm everyone.

Cookies by Yusa’s elegant Ramadan gifts. — Picture courtesy of Cookies by Yusa

Each jar of Raya cookies comes covered with festive cloth in batik designs.

Standouts include Yusa’s light and crumbly Japanese Cotton and Semperit Cookies.

The former are delicately buttery cookies made with high-grade potato starch, resulting in a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. Not unlike cotton candy, hence its name.

The Semperit Cookies are topped with a chocolate glaze. For something more sophisticated, try their Black Beauty, a black semperit with white chocolate drizzle.

Cookies by Yusa’s Japanese Cotton (left) and Semperit Cookies. — Pictures courtesy of Cookies by Yusa

Can’t get enough chocolate? Try Yusa’s nostalgic Chocolate Nestum, Chocolate Bar Cookies or their Dark Sea Salt Cookies, which are deeply indulgent triple chocolate cookies finished with sea salt .

Then there are classics such as their Pineapple Tarts, which uses a pure butter pastry and a 25-year-old pineapple filling recipe, and crunchy Sugee Almond Cookies.

Other favourites include their Crunchy Almond Chips, Arabian Delight, Red Velvet Cookies, Afghan Cookies, Donut Nutella and the multi-hued Rainbow Cookies.

Finally, don’t forget to check out That Last Slice, a French pâtisserie in Subang Jaya founded in 2009 by Aishah Nordin, a home-baker turned pastry chef.

For 2025, That Last Slice has four Raya cookie selections in their Setulus Ikhlas Giftbox.

This year, That Last Slice has four Raya cookie selections. — Picture courtesy of That Last Slice

Three are back by popular demand – Dark Chocolate Gold Cookies, Cornflakes Gula Melaka and Maple Pecan Sablés — whilst the fourth — Earl Grey Shortbread — is the new kid on the block.

Perhaps their bestselling flavour, the Dark Chocolate Gold Cookies are a decadent blend of Cacao Barry dark cocoa powder with premium French butter.

The “gold” in the name comes from the use of Callebaut Gold couverture, which is caramelised white chocolate.

Taking a leaf from the traditional Biskut Cornflakes Madu, Aishah has put her own spin using premium gula Melaka asli, crispy feuilletine flakes and a healthy sprinkle of Maldon sea salt flakes to create her Cornflakes Gula Melaka.

The Maple Pecan Sablés are maple syrup flavoured traditional sablé cookies with toasted pecans while the Earl Grey Shortbread is inspired by traditional Scottish shortbreads.

Here, That Last Slice has paired French AOP butter with the floral fragrance of Earl Grey tea and the addictive crunch of cereal.

Setulus Ikhlas Giftbox (left) by That Last Slice includes a specially customised cake knife set (right). — Pictures courtesy of That Last Slice

Alongside this quartet of festive cookies, the Setulus Ikhlas Giftbox also includes a specially customised That Last Slice cake knife set.

Perfect for the home baker who wishes to up their baking game.

Whether it’s a delicately petalled Semperit Dahlia or a melt-in-your-mouth Japanese Cotton cookie or levelled up Cornflakes Gula Melaka, there is a Raya cookie for everyone!

To order and learn more, visit the following:

Ben & Chinta

Cookies by Yusa

That Last Slice