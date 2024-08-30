SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — Through its latest electrifying new campaign “Connor’s x YOU: Makers of Good Times”, Connor’s Stout Porter, the iconic stout, elevated evenings out in the heart of downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Elevating spur-of-the-moment mid-week gatherings to grand weekend blowouts, Connor’s organised a series of exhilarating experiences that redefined the party scene.

Connor’s brought together 300 stout fans for a synchronised symphony of shaking cans that created a legendary moment capturing the essence of good times and celebrated by hundreds in unison.

The Most People Shaking Drink Cans Simultaneously event actually set a new Guinness World Record.

Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, said, “We believe every get-together, no matter how big or small, deserves to be memorable.

“‘Connor’s x YOU: Makers of Good Times’ is more than just a campaign; it is an invitation for stout lovers to embrace the moment and create unforgettable memories and experiences. And we loved seeing how Malaysian fans made their good times with Connor’s.”

Throughout the two-month campaign, Connor’s transformed 16 local pubs and bars across Malaysia into pulsating party hubs. Partygoers experienced exhilarating beats, unrivalled energy, and an unforgettable journey through the heart of the dance music scene, curated by the country’s most talented underground DJs.

Hundreds of stout lovers were also invited to master the art of the Perfect Pour and infectious Shake Ritual at these sessions as well.

The Most People Shaking Drink Cans Simultaneously event actually set a new Guinness World Record. — Picture courtesy of Connor’s

With every expertly poured pint and flawlessly executed shake, Connor’s fans were the Makers of their own Good Times and took home exclusive Connor’s merchandise.

To cap off this amazing initiative Connor’s collaborated with Midnight Live to bring the underground party scene to life in three regions ending with a climactic finale at REXKL.

Kicking off in Johor at YOLO Livehouse on August 3, the tour then headed to Fort Cornwallis in Penang on August 17 before bringing the house down across three stages at ShhBuuLee, Background and RXP+ at REXKL in a single night on August 24.

There’s more! — to ensure stout lovers continue to capture every single stunning detail of epic nights out with their mates, Connor’s gave away dozens of 200 Insta360 X4 bundle sets worth a staggering RM600,000 and will keep doing so until August 31!

Consumers simply need to purchase a half pint or can of Connor’s Stout Porter for one entry or a full pint to double the chances of winning at over 900 participating outlets nationwide.

A similar promotion is also running at participating supermarkets and hypermarkets or from e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Panda Mart, and Grab where each can purchased counts as one entry.

So, whether you were there to witness it firsthand or still buzzing from the good times, Connor’s Stout Porter proved once again that it’s the ultimate partner for anecdotal memories.

To find out more visit https://mogt.connorsstout.com/ or like and follow Connor’s Instagram and Facebook.

All promotions and activities are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.

When purchasing and enjoying Connor’s, remember to #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY — if you drink, don’t drive!