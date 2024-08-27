TANGKAK, Aug 27 — The freshly cut chunks of green and pink guava beckon to fruit lovers from clear containers. Each jar bears the cute illustration of a smiling farmer.

And if these aren’t enough to entice you, the name — PapaGuava — is quirky enough for top of mind recall. Who wouldn’t want to try some?

PapaGuava is founded by Chew Qiau Hui, a former freelance production manager. She says, “Before launching PapaGuava, I worked in the film industry, supporting international productions for 10 years. The Movement Control Order (MCO) caused a significant disruption, prompting me to explore new avenues for income.”

Fruit of their labour (left). PapaGuava founder Chew Qiau Hui (right). — Picture courtesy of PapaGuava

Chew was inspired by her farmer father: “Since I was a child, I witnessed my Papa selling his fruit through traditional wholesale channels, which often undervalued his hard work. Observing this, I saw an opportunity to change the narrative.”

The idea behind PapaGuava was to create a platform where they as the farmers could connect directly with customers. She adds, “This ensures that the value of his efforts was more accurately reflected in the compensation he received.”

A pivotal moment for PapaGuava was being featured on an entrepreneur-focused Astro TV show. Chew recalls, “This was a stroke of luck and a chance for us to reach customers in a short period. The exposure from the show helped us gain visibility and establish a reputation, allowing us to stand out more effectively in a competitive market.”

Branding helps too, as the quirky name PapaGuava was an instant hit, Chew explains: “It is friendly and easier to remember by consumers. What’s more, this business is really representative of my father — my Papa.”

Chew’s father’s guava farm is located in Tangkak, Johor. Come harvest time, there is a special feeling being able to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Harvesting time at the guava farm in Tangkak, Johor. — Picture courtesy of PapaGuava

She says, “All our products, including our no-sugar-added juices, are made from guavas grown on my father’s own farm. By maintaining a commitment to a healthy lifestyle, we offer a refreshing and nutritious way to enjoy guava without compromising on health.”

By focusing on health and nutrition as their key brand message, Chew is hoping to stand out from a crowded market of imported “superfruits” and fruit juices.

She explains, “Guava, often perceived as a less popular and undervalued fruit in Malaysia, is actually a nutritional powerhouse. It’s diabetes-friendly, packed with vitamin C — more than oranges — and boasts numerous health benefits. This motivated me to elevate the humble guava’s status and promote its advantages to a broader audience.”

PapaGuava’s unique selling point might well be their pink guava, a variety that is purportedly rare in the Malaysian market according to Chew. She shares, “Unlike the more common green guavas, pink guavas are sweeter and have a softer texture, making them highly addictive to those who try them.”

Pink guavas are sweeter and have a softer texture. — Picture courtesy of PapaGuava

By focusing on pink guava, PapaGuava aims to create a niche market of customers who appreciates the varietal’s unique flavour and texture.

Chew adds, “The cultivation of pink guava is more expensive due to the higher costs associated with planting and maintaining this variety, which is why few farmers invest in it. Many people, including some teenagers, may not even realise that guavas can come in pink!”

Today, PapaGuava’s products include both raw fruit (signature or green guava, apple guava, pink guava) as well as guava products such as guava leaf tea in tea bags and guava chips for snacking.

The common green guava. — Picture courtesy of PapaGuava

At their pop-up events, PapaGuava also offers cold-pressed juices (signature guava and pink guava), freshly cut guava fruit, guava leaf tea and roselle tea.

Since the easing of lockdown restrictions a few years ago, Chew has found that “the Malaysian market was not as reliant on online purchasing as anticipated. Consumers still preferred physical stores, which posed a challenge since we lacked the funds to establish a physical retail presence.”

This is a common obstacle for new F&B (food and beverage) businesses that had launched during the pandemic based entirely on an online business model, only to falter when conditions returned to normal.

Competing with well-established brands who have first mover advantage can be a challenge too. Chew explains, “Due to our focus on premium, healthy juices with no added sugar, water or preservatives, our production costs are higher. This results in a higher price point for our products compared to mainstream brands.”

Expanding their reach, therefore, is crucial. She says, “Our online platform allows us to deliver guavas to customers across West Malaysia, making our products accessible even to those who cannot visit us in person.”

PapaGuava is also actively participating in various pop-up events across the Klang Valley. Chew says, “These events serve as a marketing tool to explore and engage with targeted customers, further expanding our reach.”

PapaGuava pop-up stall (left). Cold pressed guava juice (right). — Picture courtesy of PapaGuava

Moving forward, Chew aims to establish a physical store for PapaGuava, specifically targeting the Klang Valley area. She explains, “This will provide a static location where regular customers can find us, enhancing our visibility and accessibility.”

But won’t PapaGuava’s product line be quite limited, with only fresh cut fruit and cold pressed juices? Chew has bigger hopes, however.

She says, “We plan to expand our product range to include guava-related products such as guava essential oil and guava perfume, offering customers a broader selection and increasing our appeal.”

Indeed, who wouldn’t want the scent of the precious pink guava wafting through their homes?

PapaGuava

FB: https://www.facebook.com/PapaGuavamalaysia/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/PapaGuavamalaysia/