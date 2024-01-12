KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — In the world of ramen, there's a bowl for everyone's taste buds. Even vegans.

With Towzen Ramen's opening in KL — vegans or those who want a meatless meal — will be spoiled for choice.

Towzen Ramen, started by Minoru Yonekawa, has a two decades history of offering vegan ramen in Kyoto.

The idea for a ramen that is good for the environment was born when Yonekawa was helping out in his parents' yudoufu shop in Kyoto.

Using soy milk, he cleverly created a meat free bowl that mimics the richness one looks for in say a bowl of tonkotsu ramen.

In Malaysia, for their first international outlet, they work with a local partner with a farm for fresh produce like mushrooms, Gac fruit, passionfruit and sword beans.

The menu in KL is more extensive compared to that in Kyoto, covering all bases from subtle to spicy flavours.

The Towzen Kyoto Soymilk Ramen (RM28) is on every vegan's Japan bucket list. It's hard to believe no meat is used as the soy milk broth has a concentrated flavour with a creamy mouthfeel.

Each sip gives you ultra satisfaction without that overwhelming thirst from the saltiness of the meat usually used. It also feels much lighter too on the stomach.

Yonekawa shares the recipe on the restaurant's Facebook page. That ultra creamy broth is achieved by boiling soy milk a few times, with a sprinkle of baking powder and allowed to cool overnight. It is combined with dashi and a mix of soy sauce. Toppings include mushrooms, yuba, mizuna leaves and a dab of umeboshi.

Everyone is curious about the unusual Miso & Gac Ramen, where rich miso is mixed in with the walnut mylk broth that also includes the super food Gac fruit.

Towzen Kyoto Tan Tan Mee uses the same soy milk broth with a touch of spiciness and plant based minced "meat" . There's also another version of Tan Tan Mee with hemp charcoal on the menu. If you prefer a dry Tan Tan Mee version, there's a spicy one too.

The house-made walnut mylk series is a great foil for a wide range of flavours too.

Miso & Gac Ramen (RM28) blends miso paste for a richer taste while the Gac fruit is blended in the broth to give it good-for-you benefits. There's just a touch of spiciness in the broth for this.

Spice lovers will relish the Spicy Mala Ramen (RM28) with a fiery Sichuan mala. The creaminess from the walnut mylk tempers out the spiciness, making it a broth you will enjoy down to the last spoonful.

Spicy Mala Ramen tickles your tongue with its spiciness but you just want it more.

If you prefer something with a mild taste, opt for the Black Sesame Ramen (RM26) where a dollop of roasted black sesame seeds paste is mixed in with walnut mylk. The combination of flavours is a classic tong sui. However here, the flavours are milder, pairing well with the noodles. There's even a truffle ramen too, notching up the decadence level.

The third and last broth is a shoyu base. In this case, it is paired with fresh mushrooms.

Bend your mind to accept the Black Sesame Ramen as it's a savoury walnut mylk and black sesame paste combination but not a sweet 'tong sui'.

Each bowl is served with 100 grams of noodles to reduce wastage. An upsize to 120 grams, without extra charge, can be selected by ordering via their QR code menu.

Not a fan of ramen? Well, you can try their udon, rice bowls, onigiri and ochazuke. The menu is extensive so eating through it will take me many more visits.

Even the small bites are tantalising.

Karaage with Lion Mane Mushrooms (RM18) is everyone's favourite. Who can blame them as those chunky mushrooms are the perfect meat substitute with its fibrous texture. There's a scent of ginger in each chunky, deep fried bite that is dangerously addictive.

Trick your brain to think it's chicken as this 'karaage' is made from chunky lion mane mushrooms (left). Is it 'unagi' sushi? Sorry no fish was used for this as they cleverly use eggplant to mimic grilled eel (right).

Towzen Pressed Sushi (RM16) is a revelation. At one glance, you would think it's unagi sushi. Sorry, no fish here but it's grilled eggplant brushed with a dark glaze to resemble the same look and mouthfeel you get with unagi. Quickly pop the slightly warm sushi in your mouth to enjoy the melting flesh of the eggplant with the soft rice. Heavenly!

Deep Fried Tofu Katsu (RM20) is their answer to those craving tonkatsu, where compressed beancurd is encased in a crispy shell of panko breadcrumbs.

Missing 'tonkatsu'? There's Deep Fried Tofu Katsu to satisfy that crunchy cravings using compressed beancurd.

Surprisingly the texture is meaty and huge, making it good for hungry ones. The letdown though is the sauce that feels it lacks that savouriness you're seeking with tonkatsu.

Small eaters can opt for the dainty Yaki -Gyoza (RM18) where vegetables, beancurd and mushrooms are stuffed in dumplings. The skin is thin and slightly chewy, making each piece a juicy, healthy bite.

Yaki-Gyoza are delightful bites of juicy vegetables, tofu and mushrooms.

Cleanse the palate with crunchy pickled daikon (left). Goma Tofu is a one pop of silky smooth black sesame beancurd (right).

There's also cold appetisers like a Goma Tofu (RM10) and Pickled Daikon (RM10). The silky smooth beancurd is lovely with a dab of wasabi, while the crunchy daikon helps clear the palate as you slurp down your ramen.

They also give this daikon with the creamy Black Sesame Ramen. The other ramen flavours have kimchi on the side.

Vegan ice cream may be eggless but the Uji Matcha Ice Cream has a rich matcha taste (left). Go green with Matcha Latte and their superb Kyoto Uji Matcha Mousse Cake with a creamy, light texture (right).

Don't miss the desserts too. Their vegan ice cream uses a cashew cream base, keeping true to the eggless promise. Without eggs, one can taste the deep matcha flavour prominently in the Uji Matcha Ice Cream (RM10). There's also black sesame and chocolate flavours.

No wonder the Kyoto Uji Matcha Mousse Cake (RM10) sells out quickly. The creamy mousse on top of a matcha soaked sponge base is a satisfying decadent bite which isn't too sweet. More please!

You get to see the goings-on in their open kitchen.

The space isn't big with 30 plus seats but it's bustling at lunch time.

With about 30 plus seats here, the place gets packed especially for lunch, since it's brand new. Service is warm and efficient.

If you're following Veganuary, the annual challenge to go meatless for the month of January, Towzen Vegan Ramen will be perfect to keep you on track.

Find Towzen Vegan Ramen next to HSBC in the Menara Milenium area.

Towzen Vegan Ramen, 01-01A, Level 1, Annexe Block, Menara Milenium, No. 8, Jalan Damanlela, Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 11.30am to 3pm. 5pm to 9pm. (Monday and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 11.30am to 3pm (Wednesday), 11.30am to 9pm (Saturday and Sunday). Tel: +6019-5320757. Facebook: @towzen.my Instagram: @towzen.my

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.