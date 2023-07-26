KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Eight restaurants — three in Kuala Lumpur and five in Penang — have been added to the Michelin Guide for Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

In an announcement on the Michelin website, they confirmed that these restaurants were visited by their inspectors and "what they've found is too good to keep a secret."

As of now, these restaurants will not have any designation of Stars, Green Stars or Bib Gourmands.

All this will be announced in the upcoming annual Michelin Guide ceremony.

The statement also stated that there will be two releases of restaurants before the ceremony. This marks the first one.

In December last year, the inaugural Michelin Kuala Lumpur and Penang guide was announced in a ceremony where 97 restaurants were selected.

That guide included four restaurants that were honoured with one Michelin star and 32 restaurants given the Bib Gourmand award.

The new restaurants announced in this first release are:

Kuala Lumpur

Hor Poh Cuisine

Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice

Roti by d'Tandoor

Penang

Ah Boy Koay Teow Th'ng

Ghee Lian

Hot Bowl White Curry Mee

My Own Café

Siam Road Char Koay Teow

For more details on the restaurants, visit the Michelin Guide Malaysia.