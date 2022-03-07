The return of fluffy 'roti canai' from Subang Jaya's Restoran Fawwaz

Start the day with fluffy soft 'roti canai', 'roti pisang' and 'roti telur' with 'teh tarik' from Subang Jaya's Fawwaz that has reopened after a long hiatus. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, March 7 — Previously located at Subang Jaya SS14, Restoran Fawwaz had a loyal following for their roti canai, which many nicknamed roti gebu because of its soft, fluffy texture.

Sadly the shop closed down about two years ago. However, the owner Fawwaz has decided to reopen as a stall at Subang Jaya SS13. You can find the veteran with more than 20 years experience of making roti canai, flipping and stretching the dough himself to make his signature flatbreads.

Order the plain roti canai for RM1.50 per piece. It is different from other roti canai as it is much softer. It also has a slight salty taste, making it an appetising bite on its own. I personally prefer my roti canai this way since I enjoy eating it with just a glass of creamy teh tarik.

If you want an exceptional roti canai, ask for it to be cooked on the crispy side or garing. Eat it when it hits your table and you'll enjoy every bite of the crispy flaky bits of the feathery light roti canai. I reckon I can easily eat two or three of these flaky, soft wonders.

You can also get roti telur (RM3) where a beaten egg is mixed with the dough. Pair this with their mild tasting dhal with onions.

You will find Fawwaz who has more than 20 years experience flipping and making his signature 'roti gebu' that is famed for its soft texture (left). Ask for a crispy cooked 'roti canai' for an exceptional light, ultra flaky 'roti' that will have you asking for seconds and more (right).

Whenever I see roti pisang (RM3), it's a must order. There's something magical about sliced bananas cooked in an envelope of dough and becomes a sweet addictive mess. Ask for a garing version and you will be relishing the crispy texture with the sweet tasting bananas.

If you prefer a savoury tasting roti canai, there's also roti sardin (RM4) where they mix canned sardines in the dough and cook it.

As the stall shares the same space as a restaurant, you can also grab food from the counter to pair with the roti canai. It's a mix of patrons who take away the roti canai to relish at home with family and some who prefer to enjoy it straight away from the hot griddle.

If you prefer a savoury 'roti canai', you can add canned sardines to the dough (left). For a sweet tasting treat, order the 'roti pisang' and ask for it to be cooked 'garing' for that crispy bite matched with soft sliced bananas (right).

Do note that you may need to wait for the roti canai as it's only one person making and serving it.

Fawwaz Roti Canai Stall, Restoran Jastayu, No. 1, Block G, Jalan SS13/1G, Subang Jaya, Selangor. Open daily: 7am to 12.30pm. Tel: +6012-6849721.