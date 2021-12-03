Phase four takeaway: Freshly-made stuffed 'chee cheong fun' at Puchong Jaya's Restoran Anson Chee Cheong Fun & Dessert

Visit this Puchong Jaya eatery to get freshly-made Anson-style 'chee cheong fun' to be eaten with pickled green chillies. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PUCHONG, Dec 3 — Even though state borders are now open, I've still not ventured beyond the Klang Valley. I've been lucky as even when cravings for this popular Teluk Intan chee cheong fun hit, I could get my fix from this eatery located at Puchong Jaya.

The popularity of this Anson-style chee cheong fun has seen many stalls replicating the stuffed version here. You can also get them delivered all the way from Liew Kee, the famous factory at Teluk Intan.

What I like about this place is that they make it fresh in front of you once you place your orders. If you dine-in, eat it while it's piping hot to enjoy the slippery texture of the steamed rice rolls. Otherwise, it's also delicious as a takeaway.

They offer two types of Anson-style chee cheong fun (RM6), one with dried shrimps and another which is vegetarian. Both are equally delicious as the key to its deliciousness is that killer combination of dried radish and fried shallots.

You can also get plain 'chee cheong fun' with chilli and brown sauces.

With those ingredients that pack lots of flavour, you really don't need any sauces to enhance the taste. Just enjoy it with pickled green chillies for crunch and a refreshing taste to cut through the richness.

If you prefer, there's also a spring onions and prawns version as well. I also sampled the plain chee cheong fun sprinkled with sesame seeds with their thick chilli sauce and brown sauce which was nice too.

The chilli sauce is thick and mildly spicy which means you can mix more of it with the brown sauce for extra flavour.

The lovely 'cucur udang' makes a delicious crunchy snack with your 'tong sui' (left). If you want a more substantial meal, try the fragrant lotus leaf glutinous rice (right).

You can also select from a choice of yam cake, steamed or fried radish cake from the counter.

The eatery also serves an assortment of snacks and desserts. High on my order list is their cucur udang or prawn crackers (RM3). You get a crunchy bite that is laden with small white prawns. It's delicious on its own and you really don't need any chilli sauce for a dip.

If you want something more substantial, there's a lotus leaf glutinous rice (RM5) that is good too. I steamed my takeaway order once I was home and it was so fragrant with the lotus leaf.

The black glutinous rice 'tong sui' is not too sweet with just a little 'santan' (left). Their red bean dessert also has bits of sago mixed with the red beans (right).

There's also a variety of steamed and fried tray cakes made from radish and taro on the counter for RM2 per slice. The taro or yam cake is the nicest of the three I had ordered, as the texture was softer with the fluffy taro cubes. It's the plainer type which needs more of the sauces to give it extra flavour so ask for more of the sauces.

With snacks like these, you have to order tong sui as an accompaniment. The eatery offers red bean and black glutinous rice tong sui. Both are decent albeit a little watered down.

The eatery also offers handmade baos like a pumpkin tinged one stuffed with vegetables (RM3) and their own version of the Fuzhou bun (RM4) with its pillow-like shape stuffed with red bean paste.

You can grab freshly-made Fuzhou buns here layered with red bean paste (left). The orange coloured 'baos' are pumpkin flavoured with a vegetable filling (right).

Your takeaway 'chee cheong fun' is neatly packed in brown paper parcels (left). There's also 'chai kuih', yam cake and radish cake to enjoy with 'tong sui' (right).

The Fuzhou bun is not as fluffy as the ones I get from Sitiawan but it's still a decent effort and the red bean paste is not too sweet.

If you're within the delivery zone, you can also order the food via Food Panda.

Restoran Anson Chee Cheong Fun & Dessert, No. 117, Jalan Kenari 23, Bandar Puchong Jaya, Puchong Jaya. Tel: +6012-7073031. Open daily: 7.30am to 6pm (Monday to Saturday), 7.30am to 3pm (Sunday). Facebook: @AnsonCheeCheongFun