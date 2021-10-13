Phase Three takeaway: Crunch down on these crispy 'cucur udang' from this stall in front of Kota Damansara's Restoran Big Family

Snack on this crispy 'cucur udang' topped with soft shelled white prawns with chilli sauce. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 13 — If you're looking for a good crunchy snack, try these huge cucur udang.

They're sold at this stall located right in front of this popular coffee shop at Kota Damansara. This stall is operated by Lim who hails from Sekinchan.

The menu here is a small one with cucur udang, sweet potato balls and popiah.

You can get deep fried sweet potato balls here too.

Inside the deep fried sweet potato balls, the dough has a chewy mochi-like texture.

Here, the fritters are topped with small white prawns that give the snack a nice sweetness. Each piece is fried till it is golden brown all over. It remains crunchy even after a takeaway.

Dip it in the chilli sauce they give as it has a nice piquant and sweet taste. The cucur udang is available for RM2.50 per piece.

In addition, you can get deep fried sweet potato balls. They are fried till golden brown and once you bite inside, you get chewy mochi like dough. Pick up five pieces for RM2.

There is also deep fried popiah (RM2 per piece) and these were a joy to eat. Encased in a crunchy shell, you get a sweet yam bean filling mixed with grated carrots and finely chopped long beans.

Pick up these deep fried popiah that are delicious on their own.

The rolls are stuffed with a sweet tasting yam bean, carrots and sliced long beans.

If you prefer more traditional deep fried items, across the road, there's a stall selling yau char kway. The crullers sold here are crunchy and fluffy. Zoom in on the ham chim peng paired with a not too sweet red bean paste that is topped with sesame seeds.

Stall in front of Restaurant Big Family, Lorong TSB1/10A, Taman Industri Sungai Buloh, Kota Damansara, Selangor. Open: 7am to 4pm. Closed on Monday. Tel:+6016-9013818