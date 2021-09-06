Phase One delivery: Satisfy your cravings with Cheras' Uncle Soon Apom Balik

Who can resist thick 'apam balik' filled with peanuts and corn from Uncle Soon Apom Balik for tea time? — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — When it comes to apam balik for takeaway or even delivery, I am quite wary since it tends to be best eaten hot from the pan.

However, good reviews from a friend who tried Uncle Soon Apom Balik got me curious so I ordered them one day.

If you frequent the pasar malam for these goodies, you may have seen their logo. They have stalls at Sri Petaling (Tuesday), SS2 Chow Yang area (Thursday) and Bangsar (Sunday).

With the lockdown, they have swapped setting up their stalls for trading at home in Cheras. Delivery is usually available from 8am to 4pm for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

However they hope to reopen so they will be changing the delivery schedule to Wednesday and Sunday. Moving forward, they will juggle their pasar malam stalls and the delivery services.

Be warned that one piece of their ultra crispy small pan 'apam balik' is not enough.

As things may change, just double check with them on the schedule. It's best you also order the food a day ahead as they offer limited slots for delivery since everything is made by hand upon orders.

What's really good about their menu is they offer three types of apam. You have the big pan type which has a softer texture. They also have a crispy small pan version and lastly, the apam manis type. The apam manis is a childhood favourite of mine.

The big pan apam or what we also call ban chean kuih is available in two flavours. There's peanuts or a combination of peanuts with creamed corn.

The peanuts thick pancake is sold for RM2.30 per piece or RM28 for the whole pan that yields 12 pieces. For the mixed combination of peanuts and corn, it's an additional 20 sen per piece while a whole pan is RM30.

Crispy 'apam manis' is a rarity nowadays at street stalls.

Both flavours are good with just the right amount of toasted peanuts. What I enjoyed was that the pancakes weren't too sweet. If you prefer a hotter, fluffier bite, just heat it up in an air fryer or toaster oven.

I really enjoyed the crispy small pan apam balik. These were sold in a bundle of five pieces for RM10 and they quickly vanished. These were crispy for quite some time, which made it incredibly nice to eat.

If you want something sweet, order the apam manis. You get a set of 8 pieces for RM10. These are crispy with a hint of coconut milk that makes it a great snack with a cup of hot coffee or tea.

Your takeaway is packed in carton boxes lined with banana leaves and delivered to your doorstep.

They also offer homemade refreshing lemonade to quench your thirst.

Delivery is offered for certain areas for a flat rate of RM8. These areas include KL, PJ, Cheras, Mont Kiara, Ampang, Klang Valley, Puchong, Bukit Jalil and Kepong. Areas such as Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Setia Alam will have a RM10 delivery fee.

Uncle Soon Apom Balik, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp +6016-3237064 for orders. Facebook: @Uncle-Soon-Apom-Balik-268235803519149