MCO takeaway: Can't travel to Vietnam? You can now get your 'banh mi' at Kota Damansara's Go Vietnam

Go Vietnam's 'banh mi' is enhanced by its airy homemade baked baguette paired with (top) pâté and ham, or (bottom) sliced 'char siu'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — Started in mid-May this year, Go Vietnam has the quirky vibes of a typical hole-in-the-wall place in Vietnam.

You can only spot this elusive place tucked in a back lane somewhere in Kota Damansara by looking for a bright sunshine yellow facade and a dark green door. In fact, without detailed instructions, you won't find it.

A friend had discovered this place one day when he was driving through the back lanes of his neighbourhood.

It's run by Ms Hang who single handedly makes everything from the bread to the desserts. The Vietnamese native also takes the orders so a little patience is needed when placing an order. Your reward is freshly made authentic banh mi with a fragrant Vietnamese coffee to get you through this lockdown.

The highlight is the bread as the baguettes are freshly baked every day.

For the banh mi, there's six choices for fillings. You have a simple fried egg and pâté. If you prefer something more substantial, there's ham paired with pâté.

There's also banh mi layered with sliced char siu or siew yoke. For a non pork option, there's a fish paste or grilled chicken variety. Prices range from RM8.80 to RM12.80.

You can opt to add a fragrant iced milk or dark Vietnamese coffee with your 'banh mi' order (left). The 'banh mi' is simply packed in brown paper and accompanied with a pungent chilli sauce and a savoury brown sauce made with pâté and chicken stock (right).

For this month, they are offering a BBQ lemongrass pork banh mi paired with fried shallots.

You can add an extra RM2 for an iced Vietnamese coffee, a choice of dark or milk. If you want extra flavour, add pâté for RM1.

All of the banh mi is served with a spicy chilli sauce and a brown sauce that is pâté mixed with chicken stock. You have the requisite carrot and daikon pickles plus fresh coriander with the banh mi.

I sampled the char siu version which had a light flavour with tender pieces of pork meat topped with fat. The pâté with ham is also nice. Again, the pâté is not the rich type and has a milder flavour.

Their menu also includes various desserts that look interesting. There's a salted egg cream cake which sounds like a dream since anything with the savoury salted egg will be an umami bomb. They also make probiotic yoghurt and an interesting pomelo sweet soup for dessert. For more items like fresh spring rolls, pâté or beef jerky, these can be pre-ordered in large batches.

If you're doing a self pick up, you need to WhatsApp your order ahead and let them know what time you are picking up your order. Alternatively, they can also arrange for delivery to your doorstep via a third party delivery service, provided you bear the charges.

Go Vietnam, 38-1B, Jalan PJU 5/10, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 8pm. You can WhatsApp 019-6619132 to place an order. Facebook: @govietnam.my Instagram: @govietnam.my