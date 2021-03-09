Malaysia’s biggest Starbucks Reserve is opening tomorrow, first 100 customers to get free drinks

Starbucks Malaysia announced that they will be opening their biggest Starbucks Reserve tomorrow in Tropicana Gardens Mall at Kota Damansara. — Picture via Facebook/Starbucks Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Starbucks Malaysia announced that they will be opening their “biggest Starbucks Reserve” tomorrow — March 10, 2021. The new outlet will be in Tropicana Gardens Mall at Kota Damansara, and they will be offering the first 100 customers a complimentary tall-sized freshly brewed coffee as part of their launch promos.

Unlike a regular Starbucks outlet, the Starbucks Reserve outlet offers more options for coffee. The coffee ranges from the way it’s brewed — from cold-brewing, to pour-overs, to siphons — as well as the kinds of beans they have.

Basically, it’s a fancier Starbucks outlet which would give you a little bit of a hoity-toity coffee-house vibe. And Malaysia already has Reserve outlets in Gurney Plaza, The Gardens Mall, Bukit Bintang Junction, Berjaya Times Square, Sunway Pyramid, SkyAvenue Genting Highlands, Publika, Desa Parkcity, Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur, Setia Alam Drive-Thru, Paradigm Mall Johor, and Southkey Megamall Johor. But this new outlet will be Malaysia’s biggest one yet — and it’s super swanky.

Besides the complimentary coffee for the first 100 customers, the new Starbucks Reserve is offering 20 per cent off on Reserve brew coffee, a complimentary Starbucks Reserve Keychain with a minimum spend of RM150 in a single receipt, and getting a Grande-sized Reserve Mocha for only RM13 after purchasing any-sized Reserve beverage using the Reserve Starbucks card.

There are, however, terms and conditions that come with the offers. The complimentary coffee only applies to the first 100 customers that visit on March 10. 20 per cent off Reserve brew coffee only applies on a specific type of brew depending on the day of the week. You can check out more information on the terms and conditions here.

Malaysia’s biggest Starbucks Reserve is located on the Ground Floor of Tropicana Gardens Mall. Their opening hours are from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Thurday, 8am to 11pm on Friday, 9am to 11pm on Saturday, the eve of a public holiday, and a public holiday, and 9am to 10pm on Sunday. You can read their Facebook post here. — SoyaCincau