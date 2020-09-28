RMCO food takeaway: A simple, satisfying breakfast of fried noodles and 'mee rebus' at PJ's Kafe Pin Chou

Start the day with a tasty fried 'beehoon' paired with fried egg, vegetable curry and 'lorbak' (left). There's a small selection of snacks like this 'woon chai koh' available (right). – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 — On Mondays, I tend to feel incredibly "lost" about what to eat.

It's the day where the majority of eateries take their break after a busy weekend. Luckily, there's Kafe Pin Chou — hidden well within the quieter side of SS2 — serving Penang-style food.

There's an old school charm about this place which is manned by a group of sweet old aunties and uncles.

Walk into the eatery and you will be greeted by a huge breakfast spread which starts from 8am till it finishes.

On Mondays, almost every table here has an order of 'mee rebus' (left). Enjoy the simple yam cake paired with sauces for breakfast (right)

There's two types of noodles; fried beehoon and the super popular fried mee. The latter sells out quickly so I didn't have a chance to try it as I was there late in the morning.

With your noodles, select from various egg dishes, in the form of fried egg, omelette and even a homestyle tomato egg. These provide the necessary protein that gives you fuel for the day.

If you prefer a more substantial start to the day, look for their homemade lorbak. These meat rolls wrapped in soybean skin are delicious with a milder five spice powder. You can also get sausages or fried luncheon meat.

Last but not least, these noodles need an extra flavour hit from comforting curry. That combination is magical — soy sauce flavoured strands mixed with creamy, mild curry.

Your yam cake and 'woon chai koh' can be easily packed home with the sauces on the side.

There are a few curries to choose from but I like the vegetable one with its assortment of cabbage, brinjal and long beans. If vegetables don't appeal, there's also chicken curry with potatoes that will bulk up your meal. You can also ask for sambal with the fried noodles for a spicier kick.

The place is popular on Monday mornings where people walk in and out to takeaway or just sit down to enjoy a quick meal. There are daily specials and on Monday it's a choice of prawn mee or mee rebus.

It's obvious what is the more popular choice as people zoom in on the mee rebus. You get a thick, orange broth that is delicious and mild, an indication that sweet potatoes are used to thicken it. Relish that with yellow noodle strands, crunchy fritters, hard boiled egg and beancurd slices.

It's dangerous to visit the counter as there are so many goodies laid out. You can get a portion of yam cake (RM1.50 per piece), made in-house. It's the soft type with fluffy cubes of yam inside it and topped with minimal ingredients and sauces.

There is also a homemade woon chai koh or a wobbly rice flour cake. It's smooth and given a savoury hit from the preserved radish topping.

You can also get a huge curry puff here and various types of kuih as well, if you're feeling peckish. There is also nasi lemak if you prefer something spicier.

The fried 'beehoon' and 'mee rebus' make for a satisfying breakfast.

Right next to the counter, there are various white boards with their menu items and prices. You can also get Penang goodies such as prawn paste chee cheong fun, curry mee and the list goes on. People trickle in for breakfast, lunch and tea, picking up their favourites. Many are regulars, some returning many times a week to get their fix.

From 11am onwards, there's a lunch spread with various home cooked dishes. There's also a choice of different tong sui — all homemade — if you want something sweet to tackle the week ahead.

Choose from red beans, black glutinous rice, gingko barley and the list goes on. Sadly, my favourite creamy otak otak with chunks of fish is currently unavailable as the supplier is not well. Hopefully things get better as that is one of the best versions in town.

Kafe Pin Chou, No. 14, Jalan SS2/103, SS2, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 3pm. Closed on Sunday.