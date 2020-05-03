Ed Sheeran’s London restaurant launches virtual wine club

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has launched a quarantine-friendly wine club. — AFP file pic

MAY 3 — Ed Sheeran has launched a quarantine-friendly wine club with the manager of his London restaurant Bertie Blossoms, who has been sharing his picks for accessible, affordable wines you can find in the supermarket.

After closing the restaurant about five weeks ago, Bertie Blossoms has been trying to keep its followers engaged by launching a virtual Wednesday Wine Club, in which manager Sebastian Skillings shares his pick of the week. The wine club is a regular program at the restaurant and aims to showcase new producers and vintages.

“This gives our customers the chance to try wines they wouldn’t have necessarily tried before.

Given the recent pandemic, I’ve decided to keep the club going but showcasing supermarket wines you can pick up whilst shopping for your weekly essentials,” he wrote.

So far, his selection features wines from British supermarkets like Tesco, Co-Op and Waitrose including a Gamay, Sauvignon Blanc, Grenache and rosé. — AFP Relaxnew