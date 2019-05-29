Italy's Lido 84 restaurant named 'one to watch' 2019 by World's 50 Best (VIDEO)

Lido 84's cacio e pepe en vessie by chef Riccardo Camanini. — Picture courtesy Lido 84 via AFP

GARDONE RIVIERA, May 29 — Waterfront restaurant Lido 84 in northern Italy has been named a rising star on the international gastronomy scene by the tastemakers at World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Brothers Riccardo and Giancarlo Camanini have been bestowed with the “Miele One To Watch Award 2019” by organisers of one of the most influential restaurant rankings in the industry, five years after opening their family restaurant on Lake Garda in Gardone Riviera.

While Giancarlo heads the front of house, chef Riccardo steers the kitchen where he oversees the contemporary Italian menu which aims to showcase the region's local ingredients and artisanal products — Bagòss cheese, raw mountain milk, sardines, eel, olive oil, lemons, Stracchino cheese and Wisteria flowers.

Diners have the choice of two tasting menus: The first is a six-course meal that serves up classic Italian dishes and flavours and focuses on balance and harmony. For diners with more adventurous palates, the second option is a seven-course meal that is more experimental, bold and surprising.

Chef Riccardo Camanini of Lido 84 — Picture courtesy Lido 84 via AFP

The restaurant also attracts guests for Camanini's signature dish, cacio e pepe en vessie, rigatoni cooked inside a pig's bladder with pecorino cheese, resulting in a creamy, aromatic and theatrical pasta dish.

Before opening his own restaurant with his brother, Riccardo worked the gastronomic circuit, first in the UK with chef Raymond Blanc, and later in Paris.

He returned to Italy and oversaw the kitchen at Hotel Villa Fiordaliso in Gardone Riviera for over 15 years.

Lido 84 follows SingleThread in California, Disfrutar in Spain and Den in Japan in being named rising stars by the World's 50 Best Restaurants group.

The 2019 ranking will be announced in Singapore on June 25. — AFP-Relaxnews