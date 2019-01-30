Parisian restaurant group Big Mamma to open sprawling new space in London (VIDEO)

Big Mamma’s menu in London promises to be Instagram-worthy. — Picture from Instagram/Bigmamma.uk

PARIS, Jan 30 — After conquering Paris, the group behind a popular empire of Italian trattorias and bars, Big Mamma Group, has announced plans to plant a flag in London next month.

In the French capital, the group’s cheap and cheerful pizzas, Instagram-friendly restaurants and young, native Italian staff (the average age of employees is 26), have helped fill dining rooms since 2015.

Some of their most popular restaurants include East Mamma, Pink Mamma, Popolare and La Felicita, a sprawling Italian food hall.

For their first international outpost, the group announced plans to open in the trendy Shoreditch neighbourhood. Called Gloria, the 550 sq m space will span two floors and be themed after the Capri coast, circa 1972.

A basement “Italodisco” will also open until 2am.

The menu likewise promises to be Instagram-worthy with dishes like a 10-layer lasagna; family-style risotto with lobster served in a large platter; and fresh Cacio e pepe pasta served in a giant wheel of Pecorino Romano — a popular, recurring photo on Instagram food feeds.

Like all of Big Mamma’s restaurants in Paris, servers and cooks are native Italians, a marketing move aimed at bringing a dash of authenticity to the meal experience. Gloria will likewise be staffed with 70 Italians.

Gloria seats 160 and is scheduled to open Feb 22. — Relaxnews