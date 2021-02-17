Maradona fans can buy themselves a Porsche driven by the sports legend

This Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 Cabriolet was purchased by Diego Maradona in 1992. — Picture courtesy of Bonhams via ETX Studio

PARIS, Feb 17 — Bonhams has revealed that a Porsche 911 that once belonged to none other than soccer legend Diego Maradona will be part of its Les Grandes Marques du Monde sale in Paris, which will take place exclusively online from March 3 to 10, 2021. The car is estimated to sell for between €150,000 (RM733,800) and €200,000.

Diego Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020, was an aficionado of beautiful cars, like this Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 Cabriolet, bought new in 1992. This is the car he was driving when he was caught speeding in the heart of Seville, Spain.

The following year, when he left the Spanish club, he got rid of it and it would then spend 20 years with a private owner before passing into the hands of various French collectors. Only 1,200 examples of this model, delivering 250 hp and capable of reaching 260 km/h, were produced by Porsche.

Among the 60 some collector cars in the catalogue for this particular sale are other outstanding models such as a 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II Sports Saloon (estimated to fetch €450,000-€600,000), a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet A (estimated to fetch €350,000-€450,000) and a 1938 Peugeot 402 Darl’Mat Special Sport (estimated to fetch €350,000-€550,000).

On the competition side, a restored 1988 Lancia Integrale is estimated between €240,000 and €280,000. — ETX Studio