Mercedes-Benz launches new GLB SUV range in Malaysia, priced from RM269,118

Mercedes-Benz has debuted in Malaysia the all-new GLB, a new seven-seater SUV. — Pix by soyacincau

SEPT 24 — Mercedes-Benz has debuted the all-new GLB, a new seven-seater SUV that joins the automaker’s range of compact cars like its A-class, CLA and B-class. As the name denotes, the GLB is meant to occupy the space between the brand’s GLA and GLC SUV line up.

The seven-seater GLB comes in two variants: the GLB 200 Progressive Line and the GLB 250 4Matic AMG Line. Additionally, Mercedes introduced a performance oriented GLB 35 that comes without the third row seats.

Even though Mercedes-Benz has parked the GLB line under its compact car range, the two GLB models are anything but compact. They measure 4,634mm long, 1,834mm wide and 1,663mm tall.

In terms of design, Mercedes-Benz claims the GLB is the company’s most versatile SUV in its premium SUV range. The GLB’s design showcases a classic off-road boxy design from its larger counterpart, the G-Class.

The two models share some similar features like aluminium roof rails, that are perfect for transporting your bicycle for rides on the weekend. Both GLB 200 and GLB 250 also come with LED High Performance headlamps.

On the inside, the two GLB models adopt a similar layout to Mercedes-Benz’s other compact cars. You get circular air vents along with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) entertainment system which consists of two 7” displays for the instrument cluster and a touch sensitive media display. Drivers can choose to control it via the steering controls, centre console touchpad or via voice recognition.

Another standard feature found in the two SUVs is an LTE module that allows the vehicle to use Mercedes me connected services. You also get support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include powered front seats with memory function and a powered tailgate.

Other features found on the new GLB line comes with a reverse camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, active brake assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new GLB has a boot capacity of up to 1,805 litres. But the main highlight of the GLB is that it is the first SUV from Mercedes-Benz to offer a third seat row with two individual seats.

According to carmaker, the two rear seats can accommodate passengers up to 1.68m in height who have access to two cupholders and USB charging ports to recharge their devices.

For families with small children, the seats in rows two and three come with ISOFIX and TOP-Tether anchorages for compatible child seats. This means the GLB can accommodate two child seats in the second row and an additional two in the third row.

GLB 200 Progressive line

On the outside, the GLB 200 has a more subdued appearance. It sports dual-slat front grille and skid plate at front. You also get fog lights on this model, something that its more expensive sibling misses out on. It has a subdued rear bumper with squarish exhaust tips.

Apart from that, the GLB 200 also gets chrome side door mouldings and more squarish dual exhaust finishers. In addition, the new SUV rides on 18” five-spoke wheels.

Underneath the hood, it comes powered by a 1.3 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that is mated to a 7G-DCT seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. According to Mercedes-Benz, the front-wheel drive SUV is said to outputs 161hp and 250Nm of torque. The GLB 200 is said to go from zero to 100km/h in 9.1 seconds and has a top speed of 207km/h.

Step into the GL 200’s cabin and you will find comfort seats complimented by black Artico man-made leather upholstery, spiral-look trim elements along with a leather steering wheel. You also get comfort suspension on the SUV.

GLB 250 4Matic AMG line

If you are looking for something more sporty, the GLB 250 AMG Line may be right up your aisle with its more aggressive appearance. This includes a distinctive AMG-inspired grille as well as a more prominent front bumper with faux side inlets and a wide lower intake. It also has more prominent rear diffusers and oval shaped exhaust tips.

The GLB 250 uses larger 19” AMG five-twin-spoke wheels to get around. You will get plenty of power with its more powerful 2.0 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that outputs 221hp and 350Nm of torque. It paired with an 8G-DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and uses Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system. This configuration allows the GLB 250 to finish the century sprint in 6.9 seconds and it maxes at a top speed of 236km/h.

On the inside, the GLB 250 features sports seats with Artico leather/Dinamica microfibre upholstery plus a Nappa leather steering wheel. Other extra features unique to this variant include blind spot assist and a remote engine start function.

On top the comfort suspension found on its cheaper counterpart, the GL 250 gain an additional Off-Road engineering package that adds a drive mode to the Dynamic Select system. There’s also a Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR) function.

Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz’s GLB 200 retails at RM269,118 while the higher end GLB 250 will set you back RM318,009. These prices are on-the-road without insurance and also take into — consideration the sales tax (SST) relief that is set to run until the end of the year.

Interestingly, the GLC range starts at RM286,379 (with SST exemption) for the base GLC 200 model. That means the GLB 200 is RM17,261 cheaper and, moreover, it can accommodate up to seven people. If you were to go up the line to the GLC 300, which is priced at RM333,157 (with SST exemption), and rate it against the GLB 250 AMG Line, it is cheaper by RM15,148.

There are eight colour options: Polar White, Iridium Silver, Denim Blue, Galaxy Blue, Digital White, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey and Patagonia Red.

For more information go to Mercedes-Benz’s official website. — Soyacincau