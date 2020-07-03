MARii collaborates with Proton to launch MARSAC

File photo of Datuk Madani Sahari. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), together with PROTON, has launched the MARii Simulation and Analysis Centre (MARSAC) to accelerate high-value design, cost optimisation and talent development among automotive and mobility component manufacturers.

In a statement today, it said MARSAC is equipped with 15 high-performance workstations, powered by MARii’s high-performance computing servers, which enable real-time data analysis and cloud-based operations.

“This allows engineers to perform digital simulations and digital twin during the validation phase of automotive and mobility-based parts, components, systems and processes; to simulate vehicle crashes, identify failure thresholds of components, tooling wear, fluid flow pattern in vehicles, engines or moulds,” it said.

MARii’s chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari said computer simulation is an important, but highly challenging phase in the automotive design process.

“MARSAC addresses this issue by providing a shared platform for automotive businesses to infuse computer simulation within their product development cycle,” he said.

With the launch of MARSAC, 10 component manufacturers will begin their collaborative design projects guided by experts from Proton and MARii and the automotive technology centre aims to allow the participation of 30 component manufacturers to be part of the MARSAC design community by 2022.

“There are currently about 641 parts and components manufacturers operating in Malaysia, with about a quarter of this need of localised design to ensure industry competitivity.

“A one-stop centre that connects OEMS and their supply chain to collaboratively design innovative products would accelerate this learning curve, in line with the National Automotive Policy 2020,” he added. — Bernama