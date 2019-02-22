20pc toll rebate when you pay with Touch ‘n Go eWallet

The promo allows you to enjoy an instant 20 per cent rebate to your eWallet for a total of 10 toll trips. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — To entice more users to link up their physical Touch ‘n Go card to their eWallet, Touch ‘n Go is offering 20 per cent toll rebates when you use their Pay Direct feature. This allows you to pay for tolls using your eWallet when you tap your physical card (or use with a SmartTAG) at the toll booth.

The promo allows you to enjoy an instant 20 per cent rebate to your eWallet for a total of 10 toll trips. The maximum toll fare amount eligible is RM3, which means you can get a maximum of RM0.60 rebate per toll transaction. Apart from using your linked physical card to pay, this promo is also extended to Touch ‘n Go RFID users as well.

To increase your opportunity to enjoy more toll rebates, you can refer more friends to sign up for Touch ‘n Go eWallet. Each successful sign up will grant you 5x toll rebates and you can enjoy up to a maximum for 50x toll rebates with this promotion.

This Pay Direct feature is currently available on DUKE, LKSA and SMART Tunnel. Touch ‘n Go is working on extending this feature to cover all highway networks in the Klang Valley by end of this year.

For a seamless top-up experience, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet also supports auto-reloads with your preferred credit card. If your eWallet balance is insufficient, the toll charges will be deducted from the physical card’s stored value. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet is available on Android and iOS devices. — SoyaCincau