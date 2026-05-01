JERUSALEM, May 1— Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said yesterday that activists detained from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla will be disembarked on the Greek coast in the coming hours, reported Anadolu Ajansi.

In a statement on the X platform, Saar said the move comes “in coordination with the Greek government,” after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla in international waters near the island of Crete.

He claimed that Israel had blocked attempts to break its naval blockade on Gaza and prevented the vessels from reaching the enclave, alleging that all participants removed from the boats “were taken off unharmed” and had been transferred to an Israeli vessel ahead of their return.

The flotilla, part of the Spring 2026 mission of the Global Sumud Flotilla, had departed from Sicily, Italy, on Sunday, carrying humanitarian aid aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

According to flotilla officials, the vessels carried 345 participants from 39 countries.

Earlier yesterday, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza said Israel had “kidnapped and unlawfully detained” between 178 and 180 activists after attacking 22 boats in the flotilla.

The committee held Greece “directly responsible” given that the raid occurred within its maritime scope, and called on Athens to “act immediately to ensure the safety of the vessels and prevent further attacks.”

There have been no immediate comments from Greek authorities on whether the Israeli raid, carried out in international waters near Greek territorial limits, was conducted with Athens’ knowledge.

The current mission marks the second initiative by the Global Sumud Flotilla, following a previous attempt in September 2025 that ended with an Israeli interception in international waters and the detention of hundreds of international activists. — Bernama