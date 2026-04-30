KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The government is engaging and working closely with partner countries to secure the immediate release of 10 Malaysians detained while taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 humanitarian mission.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim condemned what he described as violent actions by Israeli forces against the mission in international waters, calling it a clear violation of maritime law and akin to piracy that undermines universal humanitarian principles.

“Malaysia urges all parties to act immediately and ensure no harm comes to any of the activists, including the 10 Malaysians who are currently detained and out of contact.

“Their safety must be guaranteed without compromise,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar, who is also the principal patron of the Sumud Nusantara mission, said that in such a critical situation, compassion and humanity must prevail over differences, and Malaysia will continue to stand firm in upholding these principles.

“We place our trust in Allah SWT, alongside comprehensive efforts now underway, and pray that all involved remain safe. The prayers of all Malaysians are with the Global Sumud Flotilla,” he added.

Earlier, the Sumud Nusantara Command Center (SNCC) confirmed that 22 vessels under the GSF 2.0 mission were intercepted and boarded by Israeli forces in international waters en route to Gaza, including six with 10 Malaysians on board.

SNCC director-general Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said those involved were Zainal Rashid Ahmad on board Arkham III; Osman Zolkifli and Dr Jihan Alya Mohd Nordin (Eros 1); Hazwan Hazim Dermawan, Mohd Hanafi Mohd Salim, Ahmad Musa Al-Nuwayri Kamaruzaman and Norhelmi Ab Ghani (Bianca BCN).

Also involved were Mohd Redzal Amzah and Muhamad Muhsin Zaidi, who were on board Freia and Marea respectively, as well as Mohd Shamsir Mohd Isa (Esplai II). — Bernama