KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The government will continue to take the necessary measures in facing global economic uncertainty, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the global economic situation has become more challenging this month compared to three months ago in February.

“At the end of February, crude oil prices were at US$70 per barrel, and today they have surged to US$115 per barrel. The increase is very steep, meaning the impact of this economic (uncertainty) is felt worldwide.

“There are (shortages) of materials for those working in plantations, (for example) a short-term shortage of phosphate, and (prices) of diesel have risen. Those working in factories, those driving lorries...everyone is affected,” he said.

He said this when delivering his Workers’ Day message in conjunction with the National Workers’ Day 2026 celebration held here today. — Bernama