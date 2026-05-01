PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has denied claims circulating on social media, including Threads, alleging that free driving licences are being offered.

In a statement, the agency said it had received complaints regarding the spread of fake advertisements promoting such offers on social media platforms.

JPJ stressed that the advertisements are false and invalid.

“In this regard, the public is advised not to be easily deceived by any promotions offered through suspicious accounts or platforms to avoid confusion and the risk of losses.

“The public is also reminded not to be confused with the MyLesen B2 Programme initiative. Applications for the programme have already closed, and successful applicants are contacted directly to register at driving institutes,” it said.

JPJ said all official announcements regarding its services are only issued through its official Facebook pages at both headquarters and state levels, and not through any unofficial accounts.

“The public is encouraged to always verify information through official JPJ channels before believing or sharing any information.

“Any complaints or further information can be channelled through the official JPJ Complaints Portal at https://jpj.spab.gov.my/

“JPJ remains committed to ensuring accurate information delivery and protecting the public from any form of fraud,” it added.