PARIS, March 15 — Here are the latest events in the Middle East war yesterday:

Attack on Baghdad military base

A drone attack late yesterday targeted the Baghdad airport complex, which houses a military base and a US diplomatic facility, two security sources told AFP.

The drones “targeted the military base” but were brought down just outside the complex, one source said, while a second source said a crashed drone sparked a huge fire outside.

US base in Saudi Arabia targeted

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said late yesterday that they had launched a missile salvo at US forces stationed at a major base in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi Arabia, though its defence ministry said earlier it intercepted six ballistic missiles headed towards Al-Kharj.

One of the caskets of two slain fighters from Iraq's pro-Iran paramilitary group Hezbollah Brigades (Kataeb Hezbollah), who were killed in a strike on their site in Baghdad's al-Jadriya area, is carried during their funeral at the shrine of Imam Ali in Iraq's central holy city of Najaf on March 14, 2026. — AFP pic

Hezbollah in ‘direct clashes’

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it was involved in “direct clashes” with Israeli forces in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam late yesterday, involving “light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled projectiles”.

Lebanon preparing to negotiate

Lebanon is working to form a delegation to negotiate with Israel in a bid to stop the war with Iran-backed Hezbollah, an official told AFP, though Israel has not committed to the initiative.

“Negotiations are on the table and preparations are underway to form a delegation, but... neither the timing nor the location has been determined, with Paris and Cyprus being considered,” the official said.

Trump warship call

US President Donald Trump urged countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies.

“The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!” Trump said on social media.

Iran strikes Israel

Iran launched a new wave of missiles towards Israel, Iranian state TV reported.

Jordan intercepts missiles

Jordan’s military said it had intercepted 79 of 85 missiles and drones launched by Iran at the kingdom.

Supreme leader’s health

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was “no problem” with the Islamic republic’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei after US officials reported he had been wounded.

Kuwait airbase hit

Two drones targeted an airbase in Kuwait housing US military staff, injuring Kuwaiti personnel and causing damage, the defence ministry said.

Isfahan strike

A US-Israeli missile attack on an industrial area of Isfahan killed at least 15 people, Iran’s Fars news agency reported. AFP was not able to verify the toll.

Turkiye missile complaint

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Iran was denying responsiblity for firing ballistic missiles towards Turkiye despite evidence from technical data.

Lebanon ‘genocide’ fear

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country feared Israel was “moving toward a new genocide under the pretext of fighting Hezbollah” in its ongoing assault on Lebanon.

Ukraine role ridiculed

Iran’s envoy to Ukraine, Shahriar Amouzegar, dismissed the support Kyiv has offered to the United States and its Gulf allies in combatting drones as “a joke”, in an interview with AFP.

Energy site threat

Iran will target the facilities of US companies in the region if its energy facilities are attacked, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was quoted as saying by state television, after US attacks on military infrastructure on Iran’s crude oil export hub of Kharg Island.

Lebanon war toll

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes had killed 826 people, including 65 women and 106 children, since the start of the latest war with Hezbollah, adding that 2,009 others had been wounded.

UN Lebanon diplomacy

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on a visit to Beirut that diplomatic channels remained open to end the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah and urged the international community to support Lebanon.

Hamas appeal to Iran

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called on Iran to refrain from targeting neighbouring countries, while affirming Tehran’s right to defend itself against Israel and the United States, in its first such public appeal to Tehran.

Kharg exports ‘normal’

Oil export operations from Iran’s Kharg island in the Gulf were “continuing as normal” after US strikes on the crude export hub which caused no casualties, said regional official Ehsan Jahaniyan, quoted by the IRNA news agency. — AFP