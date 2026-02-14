PALM BEACH, Feb 14 — Two sets of diplomatic negotiations, on Ukraine and Iran, are set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters yesterday.

A US delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source ⁠said. Representatives from ⁠Oman will be ⁠on hand and mediate the ⁠US-Iran ⁠contacts, the source said.

Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in ⁠trilateral talks with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon, the source said.

President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government in the ⁠wake of its violent crackdown on protesters and has amassed a large ⁠US naval presence in the region.

He ⁠is ⁠also trying to coax Ukraine and Russia into an agreement to end Moscow’s four-year-old invasion of Ukraine. — Reuters