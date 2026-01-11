BANGKOK, Jan 11 — A series of late-night bomb attacks targeted 11 PTT petrol stations in Thailand’s southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala on Sunday, causing alarm among residents and prompting a security response.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command reported that the incidents occurred around midnight today, with explosives planted by “malicious actors” to disrupt multiple petrol stations across the three provinces, The Nation reported.

According to the report, the affected sites included five stations in Narathiwat — in Cho-airong, Chanae, Ra-ngae, Waeng and Su-ngai Kolok districts — two in Pattani’s Mueang and Kapho districts, and four in Yala’s Kabang, Bannang Sata and two locations in Mueang Yala.

Security personnel have taken control of the affected areas, cordoned them off and begun inspections to ensure public safety, with authorities assessing the damage and working to track down those responsible.

The public has been urged to avoid high risk areas and follow official updates as investigations continue, the report said.