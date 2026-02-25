KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A 13-year-old girl died after falling from an apartment block in George Town this morning.

China Press reported that the incident took place at around 9am and that the Form One student was not a resident of the building.

There were no witnesses to the fall.

Residents contacted police at 9.01am after discovering the victim, clad in her school sports uniform and shoes, on the ground.

A black schoolbag believed to belong to the victim was found beside her body.

The report added that officers arrived shortly after and began investigating.

The girl’s father reached the scene at about 10.15am and identified her body.