BRUSSELS, Feb 25 — The EU has imposed tighter border controls on imports of a baby milk ingredient from China after it was singled out as the source of a major contamination scare, according to a text published today.

The toxin cereulide, which can cause nausea and diarrhoea, was first detected in December in batches of formula containing arachidonic acid oil, triggering recalls in dozens of countries.

The deaths of three infants are suspected to be linked to the consumption of recalled infant formula in France where authorities have launched a probe.

The European Commission said in its Official Journal it was “necessary to provide for an increased level of official controls and special conditions in relation to the importation of consignments of arachidonic acid oil from China”.

Consignments entering the bloc from China will need an official certificate showing they have been tested and found to be cereulide toxin-free.

To account for shipments that may have already left China, the commission said for the next two months half of the consignments entering the bloc from the Asian powerhouse should be physically checked.

Manufacturers including European giants like Nestle, Danone and Lactalis, have recalled formula in more than 60 countries including several EU states since December.

Two EU agencies last week said the risk of exposure was now low.

Justifying its move, the commission said follow-up investigations showed the acid originating in China and used in the manufacture of powdered milk “constitutes the source of contamination”.

“Those elements provide evidence that arachidonic acid oil imported from China is likely to constitute a serious risk for human health,” it said.

The EU did not name any company but Chinese firm Cabio Biotech has come under scrutiny as the supplier of the ingredient suspected of being tainted. — AFP