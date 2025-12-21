SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 21 — A huge electricity outage hit San Francisco yesterday, leaving 130,000 residents without power, the city’s main electric utility company said.

“We are working with first responders and city officials on an outage in San Francisco affecting approximately 130,000 customers,” said Pacific Gas & Electric Company in a statement on X.

The city’s mayor told residents to stay home and off roads if possible, adding some traffic signals were not working and reporting disruptions to public transport. — AFP