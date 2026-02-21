JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 21 — The Scheduled Water Supply (SWS) implemented in Kluang and Pontian since February 7 has ended with effect from yesterday.

State water operator Ranhil SAJ in a statement announced that the decision was made following the positive development of the water level at Machap Dam as well as the water treatment plant which is now back in optimal operation after a period of close monitoring.

“In this regard, the treated water supply is channelled as normal to all consumers in the affected areas,” the company said in a statement.

Ranhill SAJ also expressed its appreciation for the patience and cooperation of consumers throughout the SWS implementation period.

“Consumers are advised to continue to practise prudent water usage to ensure the sustainability of water resources and the stability of supply in the future,” the statement said.

Ranhill SAJ also announced that continuous monitoring will be carried out on the dam level and the operation of the water supply system to ensure that services remain stable. — Bernama