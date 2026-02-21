ALOR SETAR, Feb 21 — A Chinese national is feared drowned after swimming at Pantai Tanjung Rhu, Langkawi, yesterday.

Langkawi Zone 4 chief of the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, Mohd Zamri Abd Ghani, said they received an emergency call at 8.43pm.

“Initial reports said the 49-year-old man was swimming with his son when the boy noticed his father had gone missing… leaving only the man’s hat floating on the water.

“The victim’s son informed the hotel, which contacted the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. The agency then alerted the fire department to carry out the search and rescue operation,” he said in a statement today.

He said Langkawi Fire and Rescue personnel, arriving 15 minutes later, assessed the scene and began searching the waters where the victim was last seen.

“The operation is ongoing, with constant monitoring of the waves, currents, and the safety of personnel… so far, the victim has not been found, and updates will be provided as the search continues,” he said. — Bernama