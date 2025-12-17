WASHINGTON, Dec 17 — US President Donald Trump announced yesterday a naval blockade of “sanctioned oil vessels” leaving and heading to Venezuela, sharply escalating his pressure campaign against Caracas.

The United States has for months been building a major military deployment in the Caribbean—with the stated goal of combatting drug trafficking but taking particular aim at Venezuela.

Caracas views the operation as a pressure campaign to oust leftist strongman Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington and many nations view as an illegitimate president.

After weeks of military jet flybys off the Venezuelan coast and deadly strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats that have killed nearly 90 people, the Trump administration recently heightened its campaign by seizing an oil tanker leaving the South American nation.

It subsequently announced sanctions on several other vessels.

“Today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday evening.

Trump also said the large US naval armada amassed in the Caribbean—which includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier—“will only get bigger” until Venezuela returns “to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

“The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using Oil from these stolen Oil Fields to finance themselves, Drug Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Murder, and Kidnapping,” Trump said.

Though the United States already has sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, seizing its exports could potentially cripple its already struggling economy. — AFP