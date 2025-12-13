BANGKOK, Dec 13 — Thailand said today it was continuing military operations against Cambodia despite US President Donald Trump saying the neighbours had agreed to stop fighting after calls with him.

“Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people,” acting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post.

Bangkok’s joint press centre confirmed that Thai forces had “retaliated” against Cambodian military targets at 5:50 am (2250 Friday GMT). — AFP