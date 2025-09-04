JAKARTA, Sept 4 — An Indonesian police commission fired an officer yesterday after finding him guilty of an ethics breach over his role in the killing of a delivery driver that reignited anti-government protests.

The protests across Indonesia were triggered by discontent over economic inequality and lavish lawmakers’ perks but widened when footage circulated of a paramilitary police vehicle running over and killing 21-year-old driver Affan Kurniawan on Thursday.

National police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said officer Cosmas K. Gae had acted “unprofessionally” during the protest.

He described Cosmas’s behaviour as “a reprehensible act”.

As a sanction, this required “dishonourable dismissal as a member of the national police”, Trunoyudo said in comments to reporters aired by broadcaster Kompas TV.

Indonesian media has reported that Cosmas was in the vehicle that hit Affan, but Trunoyudo gave no other details about the officer’s involvement.

Cosmas, who has three days to appeal against the decision, said after the hearing he was only carrying out his duty to maintain public order and the safety of other officers, and that he had no intention to cause anyone’s death.

“There was no intention, honestly for God’s sake. There was no intention to cause harm to people,” he said in remarks also broadcast by Kompas TV.

Cosmas also said he only learned of Affan’s death through social media.

Police have also detained six other officers in relation to the incident.

At least 10 people were killed during the nationwide protests, the state-affiliated National Commission on Human Rights has said.

Deaths were reported in Jakarta, Makassar in South Sulawesi, in Central Java, and in Papua.

The Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said at least 20 people were still missing as of Monday.

The rallies across Southeast Asia’s largest economy have diminished in recent days after some of the lawmakers’ perks were revoked and the military was deployed in the capital on Monday in a show of force. — AFP