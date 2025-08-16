NEW YORK, Aug 16 — The Pan American Health Organization (Paho) reported yesterday an increase in measles cases in the Americas, particularly North America, amid rising deaths from the infection in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Why it’s important

The outbreaks are related to low vaccination coverage, the UN agency said, as 71 per cent of cases occurred in unvaccinated people and 18 per cent in individuals with unknown vaccination status.

By the numbers

As of August 8, 10,139 cases of measles and 18 related deaths had been confirmed from among 10 countries in the Americas, representing a 34-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024, Paho figures showed.

Of those 18 deaths, 14 were in Mexico, three in the United States and one in Canada.

Most of the deaths in Mexico occurred in Indigenous people between 1 and 54 years old, Paho said.

Key quotes

“Measles is preventable with two doses of a vaccine, which is proven to be very safe and effective. To stop these outbreaks, countries must urgently strengthen routine immunization and conduct targeted vaccination campaigns in high-risk communities,” said Daniel Salas, responsible for immunisation at Paho.

Context

Measles is highly contagious and spreads rapidly among unvaccinated people, especially children, according to Paho.

In the US, a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that vaccination rates for several diseases including measles, diphtheria and polio decreased among US kindergartners in the 2024-25 school year from the year before. — Reuters