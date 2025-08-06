TEL AVIV, Aug 6 — As it grinds on well into its twenty-second month, Israel’s war in Gaza has set friends and families against one another and sharpened existing political and cultural divides.

Hostage families and peace activists want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to secure a ceasefire with Hamas and free the remaining captives abducted during the October 2023 Hamas attacks.

Right-wing members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, meanwhile, want to seize the moment to occupy and annex more Palestinian land, at the risk of sparking further international criticism.

The debate has divided the country and strained private relationships, undermining national unity at Israel’s moment of greatest need in the midst of its longest war.

“As the war continues we become more and more divided,” said Emanuel Yitzchak Levi, a 29-year-old poet, schoolteacher and peace activist from Israel’s religious left who attended a peace meeting at Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square.

“It’s really hard to keep being a friend, or family, a good son, a good brother to someone that’s — from your point of view — supporting crimes against humanity,” he told AFP.

“And I think it’s also hard for them to support me if they think I betrayed my own country.”

As if to underline this point, a tall, dark-haired cyclist angered by the gathering pulled up his bike to shout “traitors” at the attendees and to accuse activists of playing into Hamas’s hands.

‘Awful period’

Biblical archaeologist and kibbutz resident Avi Ofer is 70 years old and has long campaigned for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

He and fellow activists wore yellow ribbons with the length in days of the war written on it: “667”.

The rangy historian was close to tears as he told AFP: “This is the most awful period in my life.”

“Yes, Hamas are war criminals. We know what they do. The war was justified at first. At the beginning it was not a genocide,” he said.

Not many Israelis use the term “genocide”, but they are aware that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is considering whether to rule on a complaint that the country has breached the Genocide Convention.

While only a few are anguished about the threat of starvation and violence hanging over their neighbours, many are worried that Israel may become an international pariah — and that their conscript sons and daughters be treated like war crimes suspects when abroad.

Israel and Netanyahu — with support from the United States — have denounced the case in The Hague. — AFP