BEIJING, Dec 29 — China launched its most extensive war games around Taiwan on Monday called “Justice Mission 2025” to showcase Beijing’s ability to cut off ​the island from outside support in a conflict.

The People’s Republic of ‌China has claimed Taiwan through its “one China” policy since the Chinese civil war forced the defeated Republic of China government to flee to the island in 1949, and ‍has vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing’s rule, by force if necessary.

The government in Taiwan ‌strongly rejects the Chinese sovereignty claims, saying it is already an independent country called the Republic of China, and that only its people can decide their future.

Here are some facts on military tensions between China and Taiwan and previous Chinese ‍military exercises.