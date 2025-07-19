JAKARTA, July 19 — Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported two separate forest and land fires in North and West Sumatra, burning a combined area of 46 hectares.

In North Sumatra’s Simalungun Regency, several hotspots were detected on Thursday morning in the districts of Girsang Sipangan Bolon and Pematang Sidamanik, according to its spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

“The Simalungun Disaster Management Agency quickly coordinated with local authorities to contain the blaze, which is believed to have been fuelled by dry weather and strong winds,” he said in a statement.

By Friday, at least 25 hectares of land had been scorched before the fire was brought under control with the help of Indonesia’s specialised forest and land fire control unit, Manggala Agni, local fire brigades, and community volunteers.

In West Sumatra, separate fires broke out on Friday evening in Nagari Padang Ganting and Nagari Pagaruyung, Tanah Datar Regency, but were extinguished the same day.

“Approximately 11 hectares of land were affected in Padang Ganting and another 10 hectares in Pagaruyung,” Abdul Muhari said.

With much of Indonesia entering the dry season, BNPB has urged regional governments to remain vigilant against the risk of forest and land fires.

Authorities have been advised to strengthen mitigation measures, including joint patrols and early suppression of fire hotspots, particularly in high-risk areas, Abdul Muhari added. — Bernama