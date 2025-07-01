BANGKOK, July 1 — Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday she accepts the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend her from her premiership pending a case seeking her dismissal.

“I want to apologise to people who are upset by all of this,” she told reporters, “I will continue to work for the country as a Thai citizen.”

The 38-year-old politician has come under fire following the leak of a politically sensitive telephone conversation with Cambodia’s influential former leader Hun Sen last month. — Reuters