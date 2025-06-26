TEHRAN, June 26 — Iran’s intelligence services have arrested 26 people, accusing them of collaborating with Israel, state media Fars news agency reported, days after a ceasefire between the two countries was announced.

“These individuals were identified as operatives and deceived participants in the recent imposed war by the Zionist regime have been arrested by the Intelligence Organization of the Hazrat Vali Asr Corps,” Iranian state media Fars news agency said on Wednesday.

“Most of them have confessed to their actions, including anti-security activities, spreading public anxiety, and acts of sabotage,” it added, citing a statement by the organisation.

The arrest came after Israel’s military chief said Wednesday that its commandos had operated secretly inside Iran during the countries’ 12-day war, as its spy chief also hailed assistance from US intelligence.

“We achieved full control over Iranian airspace and in every location where we chose to operate,” Israeli chief of staff Eyal Zamir had said in a televised address.

“This was made possible thanks to, among other things, coordination and tactical deception carried out by our air force and ground commando units,” he added.

“The forces operated in secret deep within enemy territory and created operational freedom of action for us.”

Iran said Wednesday that it executed three men accused of spying for Israel.

Tehran regularly announces the arrest and execution of agents suspected of working for foreign intelligence services, including its arch-foe Israel.

Both countries have claimed victory in the conflict since a ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday. — AFP