WASHINGTON, June 22 — US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a “very successful attack,” President Donald Trump said yesterday, adding that the crown jewel of Tehran’s nuclear programme, Fordow, is gone.

After days of deliberation, Trump’s decision to join Israel’s military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict.

“All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, and he congratulated “our great American Warriors.”

He was due to deliver a televised Oval Office address at 10pm ET (0200 GMT).

CBS News reported that the US reached out to Iran diplomatically yesterday to say the strikes are all the US plans and that regime change efforts are not planned.

Trump said US forces struck Iran’s three principal nuclear sites: Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow. He told Fox News six bunker buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites.

US B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” Trump posted. “Fordow is gone.”

“IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR,” he added.

Reuters had reported earlier yesterday the movement of the B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be needed to strike Fordow, which is buried under a mountain.

An Iranian official, cited by Tasnim news agency, confirmed that part of the Fordow site was attacked by “enemy airstrikes.”

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan cited an Israeli official saying the country was “in full coordination” with Washington on the US attack.

A White House official said Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the strikes.

The strikes came as Israel and Iran have been engaged in more than a week of aerial combat that has resulted in deaths and injuries in both countries.

Israel launched the attacks on Iran saying that it wanted to remove any chance of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Diplomatic efforts by Western nations to stop the hostilities have been unsuccessful.

In recent days, Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have argued that Trump must receive permission from the US Congress before committing the US military to any combat against Iran.

Israeli military officials said earlier yesterday that they had completed another series of strikes in southwestern Iran, having targeted dozens of military targets.

Israel launched attacks on June 13, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons, which it neither confirms nor denies.

At least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 injured in Iran since Israel began its attacks, Iranian state-run Nour News said, citing the health ministry.

In Israel, 24 civilians have been killed by Iranian missile attacks, according to local authorities, in the worst conflict between the longtime enemies. More than 450 Iranian missiles have been fired towards Israel, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Israeli officials said 1,272 people have been injured since the beginning of the hostilities, with 14 in serious condition. — Reuters