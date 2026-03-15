DOHA, March 15 — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview published today that the war pitting his country against the US and Israel will only end when Tehran can be certain it will not be restarted.

“This war will end when we are certain it will not be repeated and that reparations will be paid. We experienced this last year: Israel attacked, then the United States... they regrouped and attacked us again,” Araghchi told Arabic-language news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, referring to Iran’s war with Israel and the US in June 2025. — AFP