PARIS, June 22 — Armed men opened fire at a wedding party in southeastern France early today, killing two people, including the bride, and wounding three others, said a source close to the investigation.

The attack in the village of Goult occurred around 4:30am (0230 GMT).

According to initial information, the bride and groom were leaving the party when they were confronted by masked assailants who opened fire, the source close to the investigation added.

The bride died and one of the attackers was killed, run over by the bride and groom’s car as they tried to escape.

A large-scale operation involving around 100 police has been launched to find those responsible for the shooting, according to the source.

All lines of inquiry are being pursued including a possible settling of scores. — AFP