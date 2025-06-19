BANGKOK, June 19 — Thailand summoned the Cambodian ambassador today to deliver a missive saying it was “deeply disappointed” about the leak of a diplomatic phone call which has sparked a political crisis in Bangkok.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has lost the backing of a key coalition partner who accused her of being deferential and denigrating her nation’s army in a call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

In the call, Paetongtarn discusses an ongoing border dispute with the Cambodian statesman, referring to him as “uncle” and describing a Thai army commander overseeing the border region as her opponent.

Without the backing of her largest partner Paetongtarn is left with only a slim parliamentary majority, while the other parties which voted her into office are due to hold emergency summits later Thursday.

Thai foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura told reporters the Cambodian ambassador was summoned around 11am (0400 GMT/noon Malaysian time) and handed a “protest letter” over Sunday’s leaked call.

“This action taken by the Cambodian side is totally unacceptable. It breaches diplomatic etiquette, is a serious violation of trust and undermines relations between the neighbouring countries,” he said.

The letter read: “The Royal Thai Government is deeply disappointed that the private telephone conversation between the Thai Prime Minister and the senior figure from Cambodia was leaked.”

Hun Sen — who still wields considerable influence and whose son Hun Manet is Cambodia’s current leader — has said the audio was recorded “for the sake of transparency” and it was possibly leaked by someone who “disapproved of the Thai Prime Minister”.

An area known as the Emerald Triangle — where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet — has long been disputed by Phnom Penh and Bangkok.

The row boiled over on May 28 when troops exchanged fire and one Cambodian soldier was killed.

Paetongtarn on Thursday apologised for the leaked audio in a press conference where she appeared flanked by high-ranking military officials.

Thailand’s military has staged a dozen coups over the past century and the military remain immensely powerful while most politicians avoid antagonising them.

“My intention was to help stabilise the situation and I never expected the conversation to be leaked,” she said.

“Moving forward, I will be more cautious with my negotiating approach.” — AFP