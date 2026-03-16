KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The National Service Training Department (JLKN) has raised the trainee quota for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 2/2026 following the establishment of an additional training centre.

JLKN director-general Datuk Ya’cob Samiran said in a statement that trainees can check their status via the ePLKN 3.0 system at starting 1 pm today.

He explained that the increase in the trainee quota would involve placements at the MALBATT Village Camp in Port Dickson, and that selected trainees were required to confirm their attendance via the ePLKN 3.0 system by April 3.

Ya’cob added that the increase in the trainee quota would be carried out through a balloting process via the ePLKN system, which would place nearly 600 trainees at the MALBATT Village Camp.

“With the addition of the MALBATT Village Camp, the number of camps operating for PLKN 3.0 Series 2/2026 will increase to three. The other two are Territorial Army (AW) camps, namely Regiment 515 (AW) Kuala Lumpur and Regiment 505 (AW) Pekan, Pahang. The opening of additional camps will be implemented in stages, subject to availability, and will be announced from time to time,” he said.

According to Ya’cob, under the plan, the MALBATT Village Camp will accommodate 350 male trainees and 250 female trainees.

He said that although male and female trainees are placed in the same camp, the training is conducted with full segregation by company, including separate accommodation areas, training activities and daily movements throughout the programme.

“JLKN assures parents that trainee safety, comfort and welfare remain a priority throughout the 45-day training period at the camp,” he said.

PLKN 3.0 Series 2/2026 will take place from April 25 to June 8, with a total of four series of PLKN 3.0 training planned for this year. — Bernama