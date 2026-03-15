KOTA BHARU, March 15 — The Kelantan government has declared March 19 (Thursday) as a public holiday for the state in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the decision was made to facilitate preparations for the festive celebration and to help reduce traffic congestion.

“May this public holiday be a valuable opportunity to be spent with loved ones. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, maaf zahir dan batin,” he said in a statement today.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri will fall on either Friday or Saturday. — Bernama