TAIPING, March 16 — The Education Ministry (MOE) will conduct a comprehensive review of the implementation of Teaching and Learning from Home (PdPR) among school students and the ministry’s civil servants to ensure that any decision made takes into account the interests of educators, parents and students.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the ministry will ensure that any decision taken will not adversely affect pupils and students so that the learning process can proceed smoothly.

“On behalf of MOE, we will make the best decision for educators, parents and our children.

“However, all parties need to wait for the final decision and announcement from the Cabinet regarding working from home (WFH), which is expected to be made next week, before further comments can be given,” he told reporters at a breaking-of-fast event at Taiping Lake Gardens in Taiping yesterday.

He said that the MOE is currently still waiting for the Cabinet’s decision regarding the WFH initiative that is being studied by the government.

Yesterday, Education director-general Mohd Azam Ahmad said the MOE would hold a special discussion next week to refine the WFH mechanism, including the implementation of PdPR among school students and the ministry’s civil servants if the policy is implemented by the government.

Last Thursday, Chief Secretary to the Government Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the implementation of flexible working arrangements, including WFH, is viewed as one of the key measures to ensure the continuity of government operations in facing an increasingly uncertain world due to geopolitical conflicts, disasters or public health crises. — Bernama