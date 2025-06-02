SYDNEY, June 2 — An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband’s elderly relatives by serving them a lunch laced with poisonous mushrooms began giving evidence during her trial on Monday, in a case that has gripped the nation.

Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with the July 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, along with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband, in a case that has gripped Australia.

All four fell ill after a lunch of Beef Wellington, mashed potatoes and green beans, the court has heard. Prosecutors allege the accused laced the meal with highly poisonous death cap mushrooms at her home in Leongatha, a town of around 6,000 people some 135km from Melbourne.

Erin Patterson denies the charges, with her defence saying the deaths were a “terrible accident”.

Beginning her evidence towards the end of the day’s session, Erin Patterson said on Monday her relationship with estranged husband Simon Patterson had been in difficulty shortly after they married in 2007.

“We could never communicate in a way that would make each of us feel heard and understood,” she told the court.

She had also grown apart from Simon’s parents, Donald and Gail, at the time of their deaths, she added.

“I had felt for some months that my relationship with the wider Patterson family, particularly Don and Gail, had a bit more distance or space put between us,” she said.

Earlier on Monday the prosecution rested its case, following a month of evidence from witnesses, including relatives and medical, forensic and mushroom experts.

Simon Patterson gave evidence earlier in the trial, characterising the relationship between him and the accused as strained at the time of the alleged murders.

The trial, that began on April 29, has seen intense interest from Australian and international media, with podcasters, journalists and documentary-makers descending on the town of Morwell, around two hours east of Melbourne, where the trial is being held.

Erin Patterson is expected to resume her evidence on Tuesday, when the trial continues. — Reuters